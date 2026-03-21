Updated 21 March 2026 at 16:16 IST
FBI Director Kash Patel Warns of Massive Russian Cyber Campaign Targeting US Officials, Military, and Journalists
According to Patel, the campaign is not a random cybercrime incident but a calculated intelligence-gathering effort. The actors are specifically pursuing individuals of high intelligence value, including US government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists.
- World News
- 1 min read
In a significant security alert issued Friday, March 20, 2026, FBI Director Kash Patel and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a joint Public Service Announcement (PSA) regarding a sophisticated global cyber campaign. The operation, attributed to Russian Intelligence Services (RIS), has successfully infiltrated thousands of accounts on commercial messaging applications, with a primary focus on Signal.
According to Patel, the campaign is not a random cybercrime incident but a calculated intelligence-gathering effort. The actors are specifically pursuing individuals of high intelligence value, including US government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists
Crucially, the FBI emphasized that the underlying encryption and infrastructure of Signal remain secure and uncompromised. Instead, the Russian actors are exploiting the end users through advanced phishing tactics.
"After gaining access, the actors can view messages and contact lists, send messages as the victim, and conduct additional phishing from a trusted identity," Director Patel stated in a social media post urging users to be extra cautious while using commercial messaging apps
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Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 16:16 IST