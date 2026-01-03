FBI Foils Major Terror Attack Planned For New Year's Eve, Arrests IS Affiliated Youth

North Carolina: The FBI has thwarted a New Year's Eve terrorist attack plot targeting a grocery store and fast-food restaurant in North Carolina by arresting an 18-year-old youth. The North Carolina authorities confirmed the arrest, stating that during the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the suspect pledged loyalty to the Islamic State (IS) group.

The suspect, identified as Christian Sturdivant, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. The plot was foiled after investigators gathered evidence of Christian's plans, including online messages and a search of his home.

According to reports, the investigation began last month after the FBI linked Sturdivant to a social media account that posted content supportive of IS, including imagery that appeared to promote violence. The account's display name referenced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of the extremist group, ISIS. Christian's plans were uncovered after he confided in an undercover FBI employee posing as a supportive confidant.

During the investigation, the employee reported Christian's intentions to attack people with knives and hammers, leading to a search of his home and the discovery of a manifesto detailing the planned attack.

Advertisement

How FBI Exposes Plot

The suspect, Christian Sturdivant's online messages and search history revealed his plans to attack a Burger King restaurant and an unnamed grocery store in Mint Hill, a bedroom community of Charlotte. A handwritten note found in a trash can at his home listed details of the planned attacks and the number of intended victims. The note also revealed the suspect's desire to die a martyr and take down as many people as possible.

Christian Sturdivant had previously come to the attention of the investigating agencies in January 2022, when he was a minor, after officials learned he had been in contact with a suspected IS member in Europe. He had been instructed to dress in black, knock on people's doors, and commit attacks with a hammer. At the time, Christian set out for a neighbour's house armed with a hammer and a knife but was restrained by his grandfather. He underwent psychological treatment and was barred from accessing social media.

Advertisement

The FBI, worried that Christian might attempt violence before New Year's Eve, placed him under constant surveillance for days, including on Christmas. The agents were prepared to arrest him earlier if he left his home with weapons. He was eventually arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody.

As per the defence analysts, IS is powerful today partly as a brand, inspiring both militant groups and persons individually in attacks that the group itself may have no real role in. The FBI's disruption of the plot outlines the ongoing threat of terrorism in the US and the importance of vigilance.