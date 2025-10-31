FBI Foils 'Potential Terrorist Attack' in Michigan; Multiple Suspects Arrested Over Targeting Halloween Weekend

New Delhi: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday foiled a potential terrorist attack in Michigan and arrested multiple suspects allegedly involved in plotting a violent act over the Halloween weekend.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the update on X, confirming the arrests. “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” he wrote.

Patel also thanked the FBI teams and officers who stay alert round the clock. “Thanks to the men and women of the FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland,” he said. The agency hasn’t shared details about the suspects or their plans yet but stated more information will be released soon.

In a Facebook post, the Dearborn Police Department also acknowledged the FBI's morning operations within the city and moved to reassure the public that there is no ongoing danger right now.

