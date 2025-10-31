Updated 31 October 2025 at 18:43 IST
FBI Foils 'Potential Terrorist Attack' in Michigan; Multiple Suspects Arrested Over Targeting Halloween Weekend
FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Friday the thwarting of a "potential terrorist attack" in Michigan and the arrest of multiple suspects, adding that the motive and other details will be revealed soon.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday foiled a potential terrorist attack in Michigan and arrested multiple suspects allegedly involved in plotting a violent act over the Halloween weekend.
FBI Director Kash Patel shared the update on X, confirming the arrests. “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” he wrote.
Patel also thanked the FBI teams and officers who stay alert round the clock. “Thanks to the men and women of the FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland,” he said. The agency hasn’t shared details about the suspects or their plans yet but stated more information will be released soon.
In a Facebook post, the Dearborn Police Department also acknowledged the FBI's morning operations within the city and moved to reassure the public that there is no ongoing danger right now.
Advertisement
“The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning. We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” they stated.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 18:05 IST