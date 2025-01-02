ISIS Flag, Handgun Found in New Orleans Attacker's Van, FBI Probes Incident as 'Act of Terrorism'

New Orleans: An Army veteran driving a pickup truck that bore the flag of the Islamic State group wrought carnage on New Orleans' raucous New Year 's celebration, killing 15 people as he steered around a police blockade and slammed into revellers before being shot dead by police.

The FBI said it is investigating the attack early Wednesday in the city's famed French Quarter as a terrorist act and does not believe the driver acted alone.

Investigators found multiple improvised explosive devices, including two pipe bombs that were concealed within coolers and wired for remote detonation, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by the Associated Press.

The bulletin, relying on information gathered soon after the attack, also said surveillance footage showed three men and a woman placing one of the devices, but federal officials did not immediately confirm that detail and it wasn't clear who the individuals in the video were or what connection they may have had to the attack.

The rampage turned festive Bourbon Street into macabre mayhem. In addition to the dead, more than 30 people were injured. Pedestrians fled to safety inside nightclubs and restaurants. One man watched in horror as authorities placed a tarp over his friend's body after she was hit and thrown some 30 feet.

A college football playoff game between Georgia-Notre Dame at the nearby Superdome was postponed until Thursday. A Georgia student was critically hurt in the attack, university president Jere Morehead said.

“This is not just an act of terrorism. This is evil,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said. The driver “defeated” safety measures in place to protect pedestrians, she said, and was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.” The FBI identified the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas, and said it is working to determine Jabbar's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organisations.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said at a news conference.

Deadly explosions also rocked Honolulu on New Year's Eve and Las Vegas hours after the New Orleans attack, though authorities have not said if they're related.

In New Orleans, authorities said, Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck onto a sidewalk, going around a police car that was positioned to block vehicular traffic. A barrier system meant to prevent vehicle attacks was undergoing repairs in preparation for the Super Bowl, which is scheduled to take place there in February.

Police killed Jabbar after he exited the truck and opened fire on responding officers, Kirkpatrick said. Three officers returned fire. Two officers were shot and are in stable condition, police said.

Investigators recovered a handgun and AR-style rifle, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorised to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

A photo circulated among law enforcement officials showed a bearded Jabbar wearing camouflage next to the truck after he was killed. The intelligence bulletin obtained by the AP said he was wearing a ballistic vest and helmet. The flag of the Islamic State group was on the truck's trailer hitch, the FBI said.

“For those people who don't believe in objective evil, all you have to do is look at what happened in our city early this morning," US Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, said. "If this doesn't trigger the gag reflex of every American, every fair-minded American, I'll be very surprised.” Jabbar joined the Army in 2007, serving on active duty in human resources and information technology and deploying to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, the service said. He transferred to the Army Reserve in 2015 and left in 2020 with the rank of staff sergeant.

Zion Parsons, 18, of Gulfport, Mississippi, said he saw the truck "barrelling through, throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air.” Parsons said he heard gunshots and ran through a gruesome aftermath of bleeding and maimed victims.

“Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” Parsons told the AP. “People crying on the floor, like brain matter all over the ground.” His friend, 18-year-old aspiring nurse Nikyra Dedeaux, was among the people killed.

Parsons said he called hospitals and the morgue, searching for answers about the location of Dedeaux's body. He later called her family to deliver the grim news.

“I hadn't had time to cry up until I called her mother and she asked me, where’s my baby,'” Parsons said. “That broke me.” Gov. Jeff Landry urged people to avoid the area, which remained an active crime scene.

President Joe Biden , speaking to reporters in Delaware, said he felt “anger and frustration” over the attack but that he would refrain from further comment until more is known.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Biden said in a statement. “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities.” The attack is the latest example of a vehicle being used as a weapon to carry out mass violence, a trend that has alarmed law enforcement officials and that can be difficult to protect against.

If confirmed as IS-inspired, the attack would represent the deadliest such assault on US soil in years. FBI officials have repeatedly warned about an elevated international terrorism threat due to the Israel-Hamas war.