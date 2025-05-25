FBI Nabs Pakistani Duo in Texas Visa Racket, Kash Patel Reacts

Texas: The FBI has arrested two Pakistani national based in Texas on charges of immigration fraud and Money laundering operations as per FBI directior Kash Patel. FBI has arrested Abdul Hadi Murshid (39) and Muhammad Salman Nasir (35) for running a long-running scam that sold fake US work visas and laundered money. They’re charged alongside a Texas law firm and a company called Reliable Ventures Inc.

According to the official complaint, Murshid and Nasir offered “visa seekers” false job offers and filed fraudulent applications under the EB-2, EB-3, and H-1B visa programmes. They even placed fake newspaper ads to meet the Department of Labor’s requirement that jobs be offered to American workers first. After winning approval, they collected fees from their clients and paid back part of the money as “fake salaries” to make the scheme look real.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X and wrote, “Major arrests out of @FBIDallas. Abdul Hadi Murshid and Muhammad Salman Nasir … allegedly oversaw and operated a criminal enterprise circumventing American immigration laws by selling fraudulent visa applications. Well done to our FBI teams and partners in the investigation.”

Acting US Attorney Chad E. Meacham said the defendants took “extensive measures to hide a massive, multi-year immigration fraud scheme through which they reaped substantial personal financial gain. Pursuing criminal charges was a top priority.”

As per the statement in the press release by United States Attorney Office, if convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison. Murshid faces denaturalization if convicted of unlawfully obtaining and attempting to obtain his United States citizenship,

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said, “The defendants allegedly oversaw an international criminal enterprise for years that repeatedly undermined our nation’s immigration laws. These laws protect national security and safeguard the lawful immigration process.”