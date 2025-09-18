FBI Pittsburgh Office Targeted In 'Act Of Terror' As Suspect Rams Car Into FBI Gate, Throws American Flag Over Barrier

Pittsburgh: A shocking incident occurred at the FBI's field office in Pennsylvania, after a man deliberately rammed his car into the security gate of the esteemed federal agency's building in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident, which occurred under the cloak of darkness at around 2.40 am local time in Pittsburgh, left the security personnel in brief shock.

According to reports, in a bizarre and provocative gesture following the crash, the accused driver exited his car, plucked an American flag from the back seat, and flung it over the damaged gate before fleeing the spot on foot. The law enforcement agencies are now searching for the suspect, who has been identified as Donald Henson (46) from Penn Hills in Pennsylvania.

However, hours after the incident, the accused Henson was captured by the authorities. During questioning by the FBI, Henson reportedly invoked the infamous Latin phrase "sic semper tyrannis", which means "thus always to tyrants", a phrase historically shouted by John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. Henson told the FBI he carried out the attack to make a statement.

As per reports, the accused Henson was being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and damaging government property. He will remain in custody until a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Assistant Special Agent in charge of the FBI in Pittsburgh, Christopher Giordano, labelled the incident "a targeted attack on the building (FBI)”, resulting in no injuries amongst personnel. Following the shocking incident, the FBI immediately launched a search operation and nabbed the suspect in seven hours.

The official, Giordano, revealed that the FBI was acquainted with Henson, a former member of the military. Further, public records indicate Henson was a Republican who voted in the 2024 general election.

Reportedly, Henson had visited the FBI's Pittsburgh office to lodge a complaint weeks prior to this attack, which, in Giordano's words, "didn't make a whole lot of sense". Adding to the enigma surrounding the incident, Giordano mentioned that the car appeared to bear some sort of message on one of its side windows and a US Air Force sticker, though he declined to elaborate further.

In a bankruptcy filing last year, Henson reported $380,000 in student loan debt, few assets, a defunct business called Insomnia Solutions, and a meagre $281 monthly income.

Meanwhile, the investigating agencies, including a bomb squad, rushed to the scene after the incident and initiated a probe.

As per the officials, no explosives were discovered in the car. The FBI has appealed to the public for assistance in tracking down Donald Henson, urging anyone with information to contact them or report tips online.