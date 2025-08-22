FBI Raids Former US NSA John Bolton's Home Days After He Criticised Trump's Tariffs On India

Washington: Days after former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton slammed Donald Trump's tariffs on India, the FBI agents stormed his Maryland home, raising intense questions about the motivations behind the action. The raid, which took place on Friday morning, is reportedly part of a high-profile national security probe involving classified documents. The searches, authorised by a federal magistrate judge, have raised questions about the Trump administration's use of law enforcement powers to target its critics.

The operation was conducted after Bolton's scathing criticism of President Trump's tariff policies, particularly those targeting India. Bolton had lambasted the decision to impose a 25% penalty on India for purchasing Russian energy while exempting China from similar measures. In a recent interview, Bolton described Trump's trade policy as an enormous mistake and entirely counterproductive for America. He also warned that such punitive tariffs could push India closer to Russia and China, undermining decades of American diplomatic efforts.

The investigation centres on Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," which was highly critical of Trump's foreign policy decisions and drew ire from the White House. The Justice Department had previously investigated Bolton over the book, but the inquiry was closed under President Joe Biden's administration in 2021. However, it appears that the probe has been reopened, with the FBI conducting a thorough search of Bolton's properties.

According to sources, the FBI's investigation focused around the handling of classified documents, a matter that has previously led to clashes between John Bolton and the Trump administration. During his tenure as NSA, the Trump administration attempted to block the release of Bolton's book, citing concerns over classified material. The FBI's raid on Bolton's home was carried out under the direction of FBI Director Kash Patel, who subsequently posted a cryptic message on X, stating, "NO ONE is above the law…FBI agents on mission".

Amid FBI raids at John Bolton’s home, Donald Trump took to Social Truth to post, “Make America Great Again! Just saying this, or could it be connected to the FBI raiding John Bolton’s places?”

Later, when asked about the searches, Trump claimed he knew nothing about it, despite being the chief law enforcement officer. "I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real sort of lowlife... I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning... I tell Pam, and I tell the group, I don't want to know about it. You have to do what you have to do," the US President asserted. Vice President JD Vance defended the investigation, saying that if there's evidence of a crime, Bolton will face justice.

Bolton was not home during the search of his residence, but he was spotted in the lobby of his office building, talking to FBI agents. His lawyer has not commented on the matter, and it's unclear what information authorities are seeking.

Bolton's Turbulent Relationship With Trump

The raid pointed at the increasingly strained relationship between Bolton and Trump, who have clashed on various issues, including Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea. Bolton's tenure as National Security Advisor was marked by frequent disagreements with the President, eventually leading to his departure. In a recent interview, Bolton described Trump as an "aberrational president" and expressed concerns about the damage caused by his tariff decisions to the India-US relationship.

John Bolton's relationship with Trump has been strained since his departure from the White House in 2019. The US President has repeatedly attacked Bolton, calling him a "crazy" warmonger who would have led the country into ‘World War Six’. Bolton, in turn, has been vocal in his criticism of Trump's policies and actions, making him a target for retribution.