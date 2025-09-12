Fresh FBI Footage Captures Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Jumping Off Rooftop, Escaping into Woods Moments After Killing

Orem: Federal investigators have released new video evidence related to the shooting that resulted in the death of Charlie Kirk. The footage shows the subject jumping from the rooftop of a building immediately following the shooting and fleeing the scene.

According to authorities, around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the suspect climbed up to a rooftop. After he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. The suspect left a gun and ammunition behind in a wooded area located near the university. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print.

This new video, released by the Utah Department of Public Safety, specifically shows the suspect running across the roof of a school building and subsequently entering the wooded area where officials later discovered the firearm, DPS Commissioner Beau Mason stated during a news conference.

The video recording begins by showing the suspect positioned in the top left corner of a school roof. The individual is then seen running behind an upper portion of the building and moving to the far-right corner.

The suspect is then seen climbing off the building. This action left behind palm impressions, some smudges that might have DNA, and a shoe imprint. This evidence has led investigators to conclude the suspect is wearing Converse sneakers, Mason said.

Once the suspect gets off the side of the building, the person runs across the grass next to a parking lot and into a wooded area nearby, he said.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is now making a public plea for assistance, urging anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the killing of Charlie Kirk to come forward.

“We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now,” Cox said. “The public has answered our call for action.”

The response to this call has been significant. So far, the FBI has received more than 7,000 leads and tips related to the shooting at Utah Valley University, Cox said.