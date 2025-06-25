FBI Urges Millions Of Phone Users To Delete Scam Messages Immediately | Here's Why

Washington: The FBI has urged people to delete the suspicious texts or messages immediately, even if unopened. According to the official media outlet, the messages are part of the growing wave of phishing scams known as “smishing”, in which scammers trick individuals to reveal sensitive information by sending them text messages (SMS).

The fraudulent messages often claimed to be from US officials, banks like Bank of America or Capital One, or state agencies such as the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The FBI stated that these scams are being coordinated by Chinese criminal groups that have harvested phone numbers from various countries and mobile networks.

Common Versions Of The Scams

The most common version of the scam impersonates a state DMV and warns recipients that they owe traffic ticket payments or tolls.

These messages include a link that seems to be authentic. However, these links redirect to fraudulent websites specially designed to steal sensitive information such as credit card and bank details.

According to the official reports, the volume of DMV-related smishing texts surged by 800% in June alone. All 50 states have seen cases, prompting agencies to issue local alerts.

US States Agencies Issue Alerts

The Alaska State Troopers recently warned, saying, “Residents are urged to delete and report any text message claiming to be from the Alaska DMV asking for payment for outstanding traffic tickets. This is a scam.”

The Iowa Department of Transportation issued similar warnings for the residents and posted on X, “Even if you have a recent ticket, Iowa DOT will never contact you by text for fee collection or ask you for financial info.”

Fraud Messages Appear as Trusted Source

In many cases, the scam texts seem to be convincing, like some even claim to be sent by high-ranking US officials.

The FBI warned the residents by stating, “Since April 2025, malicious actors have impersonated senior US officials to target individuals.”

These messages may also appear to come from official bank names, which tricked the recipients into clicking the link within the messages. Once clicked, the link allows the spammers to capture personal and financial data.

The Bank of America described smishing as “a tactic used to trick you into handing over sensitive data via email, but through SMS.”