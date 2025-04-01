FDA Chief Tobacco Regulator Brian King Removed Amid Sweeping Workforce Cuts

Updated April 1st 2025, 19:55 IST
Brian King, the chief tobacco regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has been placed on administrative leave as part of widespread staff reductions across the agency and the federal health workforce. King, who joined the FDA in 2022, has reportedly been offered reassignment to the Indian Health Service, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Alongside King’s removal, several staff members from the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products—including those responsible for enforcing tobacco regulations—were dismissed on Tuesday. The restructuring comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the agency’s handling of e-cigarette regulations and tobacco policies.
During his time at the FDA, King implemented strict measures to curb youth vaping, including banning fruit- and candy-flavored e-cigarettes from the market. While these actions led to a decade-low in teen vaping rates, they also sparked fierce opposition from vaping industry lobbyists and manufacturers who criticized the agency’s approach.
The FDA under King rejected millions of e-cigarette product applications, citing inadequate safety data. Several of these rejections led to legal battles, including a case argued before the Supreme Court in December.
King’s departure follows the forced resignation of Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief. In recent months, numerous top FDA officials overseeing drugs, food, vaccines, medical devices, and tobacco products have resigned or retired, leaving a growing leadership vacuum within the agency.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has initiated sweeping workforce reductions at the FDA, including plans to lay off 3,500 staffers. His agenda also includes a reassessment of key health policies, such as the regulation of ultra-processed foods and childhood vaccines.
Marty Makary, who was recently confirmed as the FDA’s new commissioner, inherits an agency in turmoil. With a drastically reduced and reportedly demoralized workforce, Makary will be tasked with leading the FDA through significant restructuring and ongoing layoffs.
The FDA’s approach to tobacco regulation has come under fire from multiple stakeholders. While anti-smoking advocates call for stricter measures against unauthorized vaping products targeting teenagers, tobacco and vaping companies argue that the agency is moving too slowly in approving less harmful alternatives for adult smokers.
King’s removal is the latest in a string of notable exits from the FDA, including:
Several other deputies and senior scientists have also retired or stepped down in recent weeks, adding to the challenges facing the embattled agency. As the FDA undergoes one of its most dramatic restructurings in recent history, the future of its regulatory approach—and its ability to maintain public trust—remains uncertain.
