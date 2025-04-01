FDA Chief Tobacco Regulator Brian King Removed Amid Sweeping Workforce Cuts

Brian King, the chief tobacco regulator at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has been placed on administrative leave as part of widespread staff reductions across the agency and the federal health workforce. King, who joined the FDA in 2022, has reportedly been offered reassignment to the Indian Health Service, according to sources familiar with the matter.

FDA Tobacco Division Faces Major Shakeup

Alongside King’s removal, several staff members from the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products—including those responsible for enforcing tobacco regulations—were dismissed on Tuesday. The restructuring comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the agency’s handling of e-cigarette regulations and tobacco policies.

King’s Tenure Marked by Controversy and Declining Teen Vaping Rates

During his time at the FDA, King implemented strict measures to curb youth vaping, including banning fruit- and candy-flavored e-cigarettes from the market. While these actions led to a decade-low in teen vaping rates, they also sparked fierce opposition from vaping industry lobbyists and manufacturers who criticized the agency’s approach.

The FDA under King rejected millions of e-cigarette product applications, citing inadequate safety data. Several of these rejections led to legal battles, including a case argued before the Supreme Court in December.

Leadership Crisis Deepens at the FDA

King’s departure follows the forced resignation of Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief. In recent months, numerous top FDA officials overseeing drugs, food, vaccines, medical devices, and tobacco products have resigned or retired, leaving a growing leadership vacuum within the agency.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Restructuring Plan Shakes Up the FDA

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has initiated sweeping workforce reductions at the FDA, including plans to lay off 3,500 staffers. His agenda also includes a reassessment of key health policies, such as the regulation of ultra-processed foods and childhood vaccines.

New FDA Commissioner Faces Tough Road Ahead

Marty Makary, who was recently confirmed as the FDA’s new commissioner, inherits an agency in turmoil. With a drastically reduced and reportedly demoralized workforce, Makary will be tasked with leading the FDA through significant restructuring and ongoing layoffs.

Tobacco Policies Face Criticism from All Sides

The FDA’s approach to tobacco regulation has come under fire from multiple stakeholders. While anti-smoking advocates call for stricter measures against unauthorized vaping products targeting teenagers, tobacco and vaping companies argue that the agency is moving too slowly in approving less harmful alternatives for adult smokers.

Wave of High-Profile Departures at the FDA

King’s removal is the latest in a string of notable exits from the FDA, including:

Jim Jones – Deputy Commissioner for Foods

Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni – Director of the FDA’s Drug Center

Dr. Namandje Bumpus – FDA’s second-ranking official

Dr. Jeffrey Shuren – Director of Medical Devices