'Fight for Justice...': Special Counsel Who Investigated Trump in his Report

Washington: Special counsel Jack Smith said his team “stood up for the rule of law” as it investigated Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, writing in a much-anticipated report released Tuesday that he stands fully behind his decision to bring criminal charges against the president-elect.

The report, coming just days before Trump is to return to the White House on Jan. 20, focuses fresh attention on his frantic but failed effort to cling to power in 2020. With the prosecution foreclosed thanks to Trump's election victory, the document is expected to be the final Justice Department chronicle of a dark chapter in American history that threatened to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of democracy for centuries.

The Justice Department transmitted the report to Congress early Tuesday after a judge refused to block its release. Though most of the details of Trump's efforts to undo the election are already well-established, the document includes for the first time a detailed assessment from Smith about his investigation, as well as a defense by Smith against criticism by Trump and his allies that the investigation was politicized.