'Fight Till The End': Imran Khan's Message to Supporters Amid Ongoing Protest

Islamabad: Amid the ongoing protests and lockdown in Pakistan as people marched into the capital, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has sent out a message to Pakistani nationals and his supporters from jail.

“Salutations to the people of Pakistan and the workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf who stood up for their rights, engaged in peaceful protests and stood firm for their demands and true freedom in the face of the mafia imposed on the country.” he said.

'My message to my team is to fight till the end, we will not back down until our demands are met." he added.

Imran's threat to Politicians

"On the instructions of Mohsin Naqvi, Rangers and police fired and shelled our workers and martyred and injured the peaceful citizens, he will have to account for it!

The citizens were not only peaceful but also kept rescuing the police and rangers who were shelling and firing." he said regarding the attacks on protesters.

"I have a message for those threatening a trial in a military court: do what you have to do, I will not back down from my position." he added.

Message for the Supporters

“Thanks also to Overseas Pakistanis who are not only mobilizing in Pakistan, sending funds, but also holding historic demonstrations in their respective countries.” Imran said.

“Social media warriors also continue to cover our demands worldwide and the ongoing persecution in Pakistan!!” he added.

Imran said, "Those who have not reached till now should also reach D Chowk"