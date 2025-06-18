Fighting On Twitter?'PM Modi’s Light-Hearted Jab at Macron over Twitter Spat with Trump | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, greeted French President Emmanuel Macron with a quip. While shaking hands with Macron, PM Modi asked, “Nowadays, you are fighting on Twitter? an apparent reference to the recent online spat between Macron and US President Donald Trump.

The comment prompted hearty laughter from both leaders, capturing a candid and friendly exchange that soon went viral on social media.

The Prime Minister’s remark comes in the backdrop of a sharp online exchange between Macron and Trump over Israel-Iran diplomacy.

Following Trump’s early departure from the G7 summit, Macron had suggested that the US could still play a role in facilitating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange,” Macron had said.

Trump, in response, took to Truth Social, branding Macron as “publicity seeking”, adding, “He always gets it wrong. He has no idea why I’m now on my way to Washington. Much bigger than that. Stay tuned!”

Despite the banter, the warmth between the two leaders was evident as they shared a hug and exchanged views on a range of global issues.

The camaraderie reflected the strong bilateral ties between India and France, built on shared strategic, economic and environmental goals.

PM Modi later posted on social media, “It’s always a delight to interact with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet.”