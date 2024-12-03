Fighting Resumes in Eastern Congo Despite Ceasefire Agreement

Goma: Fighting erupted once again between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo, marking another ceasefire violation as potential mediation talks loom, according to both sides.

The army said it dealt huge losses to the rebels in North Kivu's Lubero territory on Monday, including numerous casualties. An M23 spokesperson later claimed the group was also attacked by the army early Tuesday.

M23 is one of over 100 armed groups competing for control in mineral-rich eastern Congo near Rwanda's border, contributing to one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with more than 7 million people displaced.

Congo and the United Nations accuse Rwanda of backing M23. Rwanda denies the claim, but in February admitted that it has troops and missile systems in eastern Congo to safeguard its security, pointing to a buildup of Congolese forces near the border. UN experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo.

Last week, Congo and Rwanda's foreign ministers agreed on the terms and conditions of the disengagement of Rwandan forces in eastern Congo.

In July, Congo signed a ceasefire with M23, which came into effect in August, but fighting has resumed since. Earlier this month, the United States said it was “gravely concerned” by ceasefire violations by M23 rebels.

The resumption of fighting comes as Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame are set to meet on December 15, according to the state news agency of Angola, which has been mediating the conflict. It would be their first official meeting since last year.