‘First to Take Actions Against Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism’: Chinese President Xi Jinping at SCO Summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, emphasised that India and China were the first to establish a military confidence-building mechanism in border areas. The rare acknowledgement comes amid hopes of easing long-standing tensions.
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the significance of border confidence-building.
“We were the first to set up a military confidence-building mechanism in our border areas, turning our extensive borders into a bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation,” Xi said in his opening remarks.
Cooperation Against Terrorism and Extremism
Xi also noted that SCO members had been pioneers in collective security action.
“We were the first to take multilateral actions against the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism,” he said, underscoring joint efforts to maintain regional stability.
Economic and Diplomatic Initiatives
The Chinese leader highlighted further milestones, including the launch of Belt and Road cooperation and the signing of a treaty on long-term good-neighborliness.
“We were the first to proclaim our commitment to forge lasting friendship and refrain from hostilities,” Xi remarked.
Call for Multilateralism
Xi wrapped up his address by calling the SCO a leader in shaping global governance.
“The member states were the first to put forth the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit,” he said.
SCO Summit
Beginning Sunday, August 31, Tianjin, China’s key port city, will host the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit under the theme “Promoting the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action.” The two-day summit will bring together 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking his first visit to China in seven years. The gathering underscores the solidarity of the Global South, with participation from leaders across Russia, Central Asia, South and Southeast Asia, and West Asia.
Full Chinese President Xi Jinping Statement at SCO Summit
