Five Indians Injured In Abu Dhabi After Missile Interception Debris Hits Khalifa Economic Zone

Abu Dhabi: At least five Indian nationals were injured after debris from intercepted missiles triggered fires in an industrial area of Abu Dhabi on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), where debris fell following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by the UAE’s air defence systems. The falling fragments sparked two separate fire incidents in the vicinity, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Authorities said the injured Indians sustained minor to moderate injuries and were provided medical assistance. Emergency teams were deployed swiftly to contain the fires and secure the affected area.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the fires were a direct result of debris from the intercepted missile, underlining the risks posed by falling fragments even when aerial threats are neutralised.

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The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with the United Arab Emirates witnessing repeated missile and drone attacks in recent weeks as part of the broader West Asia conflict. While most incoming threats have been intercepted, falling debris has continued to pose a danger to civilian areas and industrial zones.

Authorities have urged residents to rely on official sources for updates and avoid spreading unverified information as investigations into the incident continue.