‘Five Jets Were Shot Down...’: Donald Trump’s New Claim on India-Pakistan Conflict But Doesn’t Specify Country

Washington: Donald Trump made yet another claim on Friday, stating that jets were being shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict, although he did not specify the country. The former President was speaking at a private dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House, once again bringing attention to Operation Sindoor.

Referring to the India-Pakistan tension, Trump said, “We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on."

He added, “Planes were being shot out of the sky. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare.”

Trump reiterates trade diplomacy claim to de-escalate India-Pak conflict

Addressing the Republican lawmakers during the dinner, Donald Trump reiterated his claim that his trade threats helped ease the India-Pakistan tension during Operation Sindoor.

“You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked it out... But India and Pakistan were going at it. They were back and forth, and it was escalating. We resolved it through trade. We said, ‘You guys want a trade deal? We won’t make one if you're throwing around weapons and maybe nuclear weapons.’ Both are very powerful nuclear states,” he said.

Donald Trump has been claiming for long time now that he mediated between India and Pakistan and escalated down the tensions, a claim India has denied several times saying it was Pakistan which contacted the Indian DGMO and requested to stop the firing.