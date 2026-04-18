5 Killed In Kyiv Shooting Rampage, Gunman Shot Dead After Supermarket Standoff

Kyiv: At least five people were killed on Friday after a gunman opened fire in Kyiv, triggering a panic-like situation at a crowded junction. The indiscriminate firing by the shooter left a few people injured before the violence ended in a tense standoff at a supermarket, where police shot the attacker dead and rescued four hostages. The shooting incident, which occurred across two locations in the Ukrainian capital, left residents fearful.

According to initial details released by local authorities, the assailant began shooting in a public area of the city, leaving multiple victims dead at the scene. The law enforcement agencies, along with other emergency services, rushed to the spot as people fled for cover. As per reports, the gunman then moved to a nearby supermarket, where he took four people hostage and barricaded himself inside.

The officers from Ukraine’s National Police and special units quickly cordoned off the building and began negotiations. The standoff lasted for several hours, with streets around the supermarket closed and residents told to stay indoors. The police said the priority was to secure the release of those trapped inside without further loss of life.

The deadly situation came to an end when armed officers entered the premises and engaged the gunman. The police confirmed that the attacker was killed during the operation. All four hostages were brought out alive and received immediate medical attention. The officials said they were being assessed for injuries and shock but were not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

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The authorities have not yet released the identities of the five people who died in the initial shooting, pending notification of their families. The forensic teams remained at both sites late into the evening, collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, and investigators said they were examining whether the gunman acted alone.

The attack has sent a fresh wave of fear through Kyiv, a city already living under the strain of war, with the local officials urging calm and praising the rapid response of emergency units, noting that the rescue of the hostages prevented an even higher toll.

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The police asserted that further details, including the type of weapon used and the background of the attacker, would be shared once verified.