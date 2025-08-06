Fort Stewart Shooting: Army Sergeant Opens Fire, Shoots 5 Soldiers At Georgia's Army Base

Georgia: An Army sergeant opened fire at Fort Stewart in Georgia, injuring five soldiers and prompting a brief lockdown at one of the country's largest Army bases. The shooting occurred on Wednesday morning, and the suspect, identified as logistics Sergeant Quornelius Radford, was apprehended within an hour of the incident.

According to officials, the shooting took place at the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team complex, where Radford was stationed. The soldiers in the area who witnessed the shooting quickly tackled the gunman, preventing further harm. The injured soldiers were rushed to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment, with some also being taken to Memorial Health University Medical Centre in Savannah.

FBI Assisting In Georgia Army Base Shooting

Brig. Gen. John Lubas confirmed that the soldiers are stable and recovering, but details about the scope of their injuries remain scarce. According to reports, the base was placed on lockdown during the incident, with all personnel instructed to stay inside and secure their windows and doors. The lockdown also affected the base's schools, with three elementary schools on the base and three schools just outside the base taking precautionary measures. The Liberty County School System announced that they were taking steps similar to a lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile, the Army has launched an investigation into the shooting, with the FBI assisting in the probe.

Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the FBI was on the scene to help investigate the incident. President Donald Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth were briefed on the shooting, according to White House and Defence Department officials. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences and asked Georgians to keep the victims and their families in their prayers.

The latest shooting incident at a US military installation has raised serious concerns about security within the armed forces' own walls. As per reports, Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, is one of the largest Army posts east of the Mississippi River and is home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

The Fort Stewart shooting also served as an example of the dangers that exist within military installations. In 2009, a US Army psychiatrist killed 13 people in a shooting at Texas's Fort Hood. In 2013, a defence contract worker and former Navy reservist killed 12 people at Washington Navy Yard. More recently, in 2019, an aviation student opened fire in a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing three people and injuring several others.