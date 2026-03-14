Five US KC-135 Refuelling Aircraft Damaged In Iranian Missile Strike at Saudi Airbase: Report

New Delhi: At least five United States Air Force refuelling aircraft were damaged in an Iranian missile strike targeting a key American military installation in Saudi Arabia, according to reports citing US officials.

The aircraft identified as KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling planes were struck while parked on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The strike reportedly caused damage to the aircraft but did not completely destroy them, and repairs are currently underway. No casualties have been reported from the attack so far.

According to the report, the Iranian missile attack targeted the airbase where American forces are stationed as part of ongoing operations in the region.

The damaged aircraft are KC-135 Stratotankers, which play a crucial role in US military operations by providing mid-air refuelling to combat aircraft and extending their operational range. The loss or damage of such aircraft could affect aerial operations in the region.

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Reports indicate that although the planes were hit, they were not destroyed and remain repairable. Officials have not yet released details on the extent of the damage or whether the aircraft were operational at the time of the strike.

The strike comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East as Iran retaliates against US military assets and allies following ongoing military operations against Iranian targets. The conflict has seen missile and drone attacks across several countries in the region, including strikes targeting military bases and energy infrastructure.

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The latest incident adds to a growing list of losses for the US Air Force in the region. Earlier, two KC-135 refuelling aircraft were involved in a collision over western Iraq, resulting in the death of all six crew members aboard one of the aircraft.

US Central Command has not issued an official statement confirming the damage to the aircraft, and the reports citing US officials have not yet been independently verified.