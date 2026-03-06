'F**k America, India, China...': Nepal PM Frontrunner Balen Shah's Offensive 2025 Post Resurfaces

Kathmandu: An offensive social media post made by the leading Nepal PM candidate Balendra Shah in November 2025 resurfaced on Friday as the counting of votes for the country's Parliamentary elections are underway. In a late night post on Facebook, Shah, who was then the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, used a derogatory word against India, America, China, Nepal's political parties Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), among others. The post had triggered a massive political storm, forcing Shah to deleted it later.

The offensive post read:

"F**k America

F** India

F** China

F**k UML

F**k Congress

F**k RSP

F**k RPP

F**k Maobaadi

You guys all combined can do nothing."

Balendra Shah's 2025 offensive post | Image: Facebook

Notably, Balen Shah got his master’s degree in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in India's Karnataka. Shah is not new to controversy. Earlier this year, he received flak after a video showed him driving a Land Rover Defender, worth nearly 40 million Nepali rupees, while campaigning for the elections.