Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'F**k America, India, China...': Nepal PM Frontrunner Balen Shah's Offensive 2025 Post Resurfaces

Updated 6 March 2026 at 16:51 IST

'F**k America, India, China...': Nepal PM Frontrunner Balen Shah's Offensive 2025 Post Resurfaces

An offensive social media post made by the leading Nepal PM candidate Balendra Shah resurfaced on Friday as the counting of votes for the country's Parliamentary elections are underway.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
'F**k America, India, China...': Nepal PM Frontrunner Balen Shah's Offensive 2025 Post Resurfaces
'F**k America, India, China...': Nepal PM Frontrunner Balen Shah's Offensive 2025 Post Resurfaces | Image: Republic

Kathmandu: An offensive social media post made by the leading Nepal PM candidate Balendra Shah in November 2025 resurfaced on Friday as the counting of votes for the country's Parliamentary elections are underway. In a late night post on Facebook, Shah, who was then the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, used a derogatory word against India, America, China, Nepal's political parties Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), among others. The post had triggered a massive political storm, forcing Shah to deleted it later.

The offensive post read:

"F**k America

F** India

Advertisement

F** China

F**k UML

Advertisement

F**k  Congress

F**k RSP

F**k RPP

F**k Maobaadi

You guys all combined can do nothing."

No photo description available.
Balendra Shah's 2025 offensive post | Image: Facebook

Notably, Balen Shah got his master’s degree in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in India's Karnataka. Shah is not new to controversy. Earlier this year, he received flak after a video showed him driving a Land Rover Defender, worth nearly 40 million Nepali rupees, while campaigning for the elections.

A former rapper with a strong appeal among youngsters, Shah is emerging victorious in early trends of the counting of votes in Nepal, following the first election in the country after the massive Gen-Z protest that toppled the KP Sharma Oli government.

Also Read- Nepal Election Result: Early Trends Show Ex-Rapper Balen Shah's Party Ahead in Two-Thirds of Seats

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 6 March 2026 at 16:32 IST