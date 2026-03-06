Updated 6 March 2026 at 16:51 IST
'F**k America, India, China...': Nepal PM Frontrunner Balen Shah's Offensive 2025 Post Resurfaces
An offensive social media post made by the leading Nepal PM candidate Balendra Shah resurfaced on Friday as the counting of votes for the country's Parliamentary elections are underway.
Kathmandu: An offensive social media post made by the leading Nepal PM candidate Balendra Shah in November 2025 resurfaced on Friday as the counting of votes for the country's Parliamentary elections are underway. In a late night post on Facebook, Shah, who was then the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, used a derogatory word against India, America, China, Nepal's political parties Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), among others. The post had triggered a massive political storm, forcing Shah to deleted it later.
The offensive post read:
"F**k America
F** India
F** China
F**k UML
F**k Congress
F**k RSP
F**k RPP
F**k Maobaadi
You guys all combined can do nothing."
Notably, Balen Shah got his master’s degree in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in India's Karnataka. Shah is not new to controversy. Earlier this year, he received flak after a video showed him driving a Land Rover Defender, worth nearly 40 million Nepali rupees, while campaigning for the elections.
A former rapper with a strong appeal among youngsters, Shah is emerging victorious in early trends of the counting of votes in Nepal, following the first election in the country after the massive Gen-Z protest that toppled the KP Sharma Oli government.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 6 March 2026 at 16:32 IST