Flatbed Truck And Bus Accidents Leave 14 Dead In Cambodia; 74 Of 93 Victims Were Women Workers

Phnom Penh: At least 14 garment factory workers were killed and 79 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Cambodia on Saturday. The Cambodian officials confirmed the incident, saying that the victims were mostly women travelling to or from factories in overcrowded vehicles, a common practice in the country’s largest export industry.

The twin deadly accidents have once again brought to light the dangerous commuting conditions faced by hundreds of thousands of workers who keep Cambodia’s garment sector running. According to reports, with low labour costs underpinning the industry’s global competitiveness, many employees rely on unsafe, makeshift transport to reach distant factory sites.

The labour administration stated that they were “deeply shocked by two horrific traffic accidents that occurred simultaneously” and urged stricter adherence to road safety laws to prevent further loss of life.

As per reports, the first incident occurred in the province of Kampong Chhnang, around 60 km north of the capital city, Phnom Penh, when a heavy cargo truck crashed into an open-top truck transporting workers to their factory. At least 9 people were killed and 44 were injured, according to a statement issued by the Labour Ministry.

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Reports suggested that open-top or flatbed trucks are the usual method of transportation available for workers. They often lack seats or benches, forcing passengers to stand, increasing the risk of injury or death. Many of those hurt were thrown from the vehicle on impact, the cops said.

After the incident, the local residents rushed to pull survivors from the wreckage before ambulances arrived. The injured were taken to provincial hospitals, with several transferred to Phnom Penh due to the severity of their wounds.

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Bus Overturns In Garment Hub Svay Rieng

Hours later, a second crash occurred in the southeastern province of Svay Rieng, one of Cambodia’s main garment-factory hubs. A bus carrying workers veered off the road and overturned, killing 5 and injuring 35 others.

The Labour Ministry statement said that 74 of the 93 crash victims were female, nearly matching the proportion of women in the garment sector workforce. Labour Minister Heng Sour said in a speech for International Women’s Day in March that about 80% of Cambodia’s garment workers are female.

The provincial officials asserted that the bus driver may have lost control while attempting to avoid another vehicle, though investigations are ongoing. The families gathered outside hospitals in Svay Rieng late into the evening, awaiting news of loved ones.

Industry Under Pressure Over Transport Safety

The garment sector is Cambodia’s main export earner, with low labour costs being its competitive advantage. The salaries, including overtime, generally amount to $200-300 a month. The wages force many workers to use the cheapest transport available, often trucks owned by contractors that pack dozens of people onto flatbeds without safety restraints.

Cambodia’s garment sector, comprising clothing, footwear, and travel items, employs an estimated 800,000 to 1 million people in around 1900 factories, with production accounting for more than $15.5 billion in exports last year, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.