Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan's Karachi For First Time In 14 Years

A plane of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is seen after landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on January 30, 2026. | Image: AFP

Karachi: Direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh resumed after a gap of 14 years, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines operating its inaugural Dhaka-Karachi flight, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement that the Bangladeshi carrier landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Thursday night, after more than a decade and received a traditional water cannon salute on arrival.

Flight tracking data cited by Dawn showed that Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG341 arrived in Karachi at 11:03 pm after departing Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:15 pm.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said cooperation with Bangladesh would extend beyond aviation to other sectors.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's High Commission in Dhaka said the "fully packed" inaugural flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and was seen off by Bangladesh Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider and other officials, Dawn reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Bangladesh's adviser for civil aviation and tourism said the Dhaka-Karachi route was aimed at "enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism and strengthening people-to-people links". The statement quoted him as saying, "Bangladesh Airlines will gradually increase flight frequency and reduce airfares to make travel more affordable for the people".

During the ceremony, Pakistan's high commissioner referred to discussions between Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding air connectivity.

"In view of the vision of the leadership and aspirations of the people of our two countries, during the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka in August last year, both sides agreed to take immediate measures for the resumption of direct flights," the statement quoted him as saying.