Flight Ops from UAE, Qatar, Oman Improving; 280,000 Back Home, Indian Crew from Attacked Tanker to Return Soon: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has reported a gradual improvement in flight operations between India and the Gulf region amid ongoing regional airspace restrictions, with around 280,000 passengers repatriated from the area since February 28.

Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, stated, "While there have been operational closures in some countries, overall the flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating. Since February 28, around 280,000 passengers have returned from the region to India."

He highlighted that airlines are maintaining limited non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India based on operational and safety considerations. "On March 18, around 75 flights operated and today, the upward trend continues with 90 flights expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to India," Mahajan added.

Flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India. Qatar's airspace remains partially open, enabling Qatar Airways to run non-scheduled commercial flights to India, with 9 such flights scheduled to various Indian destinations today.

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However, challenges persist in certain areas: Kuwait's airspace has been closed since February 28, 2026, while Bahrain's airspace also remains shut. To address this, Jazeera Airways has announced special non-scheduled commercial flights from Al Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia to Indian destinations, with the first flight to Kochi set for tomorrow. Gulf Air of Bahrain has been operating special flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to India, with more expected in the coming days.

Mahajan noted, "In view of the flight restrictions from Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, we continue to facilitate transit of stranded Indian nationals and for emergency cases via Saudi Arabia."

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Separately, Mahajan provided an update on the maritime incident involving MT SAFESEA VISHNU: "An update on SAFESEA VISHNU--15 Indian crew members of MT SAFESEA VISHNU who were safely rescued have left Iraq and are expected to return to India soon. Our mission is also in touch with them and with the concerned Iraqi authorities to expedite the repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national who, unfortunately, lost his life in the incident."