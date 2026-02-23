Flights Cancelled, US Issues 'Shelter In Place' Advisory Amid Violence Over Mexican Drug Cartel Leader El Mencho's Killing

Washington: After violence hampered the flight operations over the killing of the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the US has issued another advisory advising its citizens to shelter in place.

US informed the citizens that domestic and international flights were cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All taxis and ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations. They directed the citizens to shelter in place, who are in the Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State.

They also directed US government staff at Consulate General Tijuana and all US government staff in Guerrero, Michoacan, and Quintana Roo states to shelter in place.

US advised them take precautionary measures such as to avoid areas around law enforcement activity, be aware of your surroundings, seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements, monitor local media for updates, follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911, avoid crowds and keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

This comes after the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military, the government announced.

El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported.

Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco.

CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said.

Osegeura and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.

The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, which is scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup in June, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to USD 15 million for information leading to his arrest, CNN reported.