Florida Federal Judge Tosses Trump's $15 Billion Defamation Case Against The New York Times

Florida: A Florida federal court on Friday tossed out US President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times. The lawsuit, which targeted a book and an article penned by the reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig, centred on the narrative of Trump's finances and his role in the television show ‘The Apprentice’ before his presidency.

Trump, in his lawsuit, had alleged that the New York Times "maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative" that television producer Mark Burnett was instrumental in turning Trump into a celebrity, despite knowing that Trump was already an enormous success in business and a mega-celebrity. However, Judge Steven Merryday ruled that Trump's complaint failed to meet federal procedural rules requiring a concise statement of why he deserves relief. The judge criticised the lawsuit for using inappropriate language, stating that a complaint is not "a public forum for vituperation and invective" nor "a protected platform to rage against an adversary".

On the other hand, the New York Times had expressed that the lawsuit had no merit and was an attempt to "stifle and discourage independent reporting". The New York Times affirmed its conviction to pursue facts without fear or favour and to stand up for journalists' First Amendment rights.