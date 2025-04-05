Florida Man Arrested for Making Online Threats to Kill President Trump

Florida: A man from Florida was arrested on Friday after he allegedly posted threatening messages against US President Donald Trump on Facebook. The arrest was made after local police and the US Secret Service investigated the matter.

The accused, Glen DeCicco, has been charged with making written threats to kill. The police department of Jupiter, a city in Florida, shared the information through an official press release.

Throwback picture of Trump's assassination attempt at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

As per the Jupiter Police Department (JPD), the case started when they received a tip about a “concerning” Facebook post. Once alerted, detectives looked into DeCicco’s social media activity and found that he had posted a direct threat to harm Trump.

Screengrab of Facebook by Police Department

The JPD said, “The investigation began after JPD was alerted to a concerning Facebook post.” They added, “Detectives reviewed DeCicco’s social media activity and confirmed that he had made a written threat directed at the President.”

Following this, police officials, along with the US Secret Service, questioned DeCicco. The interrogation happened without any trouble. After collecting all the evidence, the authorities took him into custody.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, appreciated the quick work done by Jupiter Police. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Thank you Jupiter (FL) PD for your swift response & partnership.”

He further added, “Threats against @POTUS or any Secret Service protectee are taken very seriously. Our success often starts with tips from the public so please continue to report suspicious activity to police.”