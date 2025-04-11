Florida Plane Crash: Cessna 310R Goes Down in Boca Raton, 3 Dead

A small plane crash in Florida's Boca Raton, claimed the lives of three people on Friday morning, as a Cessna 310R aircraft went down shortly, according to local reports.

The crash site was engulfed in flames, with images and videos from witnesses showing fireballs erupting from the wreckage, sparking panic in the area. Emergency responders rushed to the scene within minutes to control the fire and search for survivors.

The twin-engine Cessna 310R was believed to be on a private flight when it crashed near a residential area in Boca Raton, a city known for its coastal charm and suburban neighborhoods in Palm Beach County.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff.

Local authorities confirmed that three individuals were on board the plane, and none survived the crash.

Their identities had not been officially released at the time of reporting, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash caused a massive fire that damaged nearby property and left debris scattered across the area.