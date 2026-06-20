'Focus On Yours': Meloni Fires Back At Trump With 'My Popularity Is None Of Your Concern' Rebuttal Over G7 Selfie Row

Rome: The diplomatic row between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump has escalated after a public clash over claims made during the G7 summit. The dispute, which erupted after Trump's selfie request jibe at Meloni, escalated into a full-blown verbal exchange between the two leaders over national popularity, foreign policy, and the future of transatlantic ties. Both leaders took to social media to state their versions, turning a summit moment into an international headline.

The confrontation started when Trump alleged that Meloni had repeatedly asked for a photograph with him during the G7 meeting in France. He termed her approach as persistent and framed it as a sign of her struggling with domestic approval. However, Meloni rejected the account outright, calling it fabricated and using her own platforms to set the record straight. The exchange then further escalated to include criticism of each other’s policies on Iran, defence spending, and the role of NATO.

The exchange followed a rare public back-and-forth between two right-leaning leaders who have often expressed ideological alignment. Instead of private diplomacy, the dispute played out on Instagram and X, with direct quotes, rebuttals, and policy challenges.

Meloni Dismisses ‘Selfie’ Claim As Made-Up Story

Giorgia Meloni responded to Trump’s allegation that she had “begged” for a photograph, in a post on X, labelling the story “completely made up” and said that it did not reflect what happened in France. “I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves in this way with his own allies,” she wrote. She added that such narratives were “a shame” and did not serve the interests of Western cooperation.

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However, Trump doubled down on his version, while speaking to reporters after the summit, insisting that Meloni had asked “over and over” for a picture. He linked Meloni's request to her declining popularity at home, suggesting that the photo was an attempt to boost her standing. “She’s probably happy I talked to her,” Trump said, further claiming that her domestic numbers were doing poorly and that the selfie was a tactic to improve them.

Policy Clash Over Iran, NATO And Defence Spending

The argument between the two leaders further moved beyond personalities to policy, as Trump accused Meloni of opposing the US position on Iran and claimed that she had rejected American requests to use Italian bases during operations. “She turned down the United States of America when it came to denying Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” he said. He also alleged that Meloni refused access to Italian landing strips and runways, calling it a “great logistical inconvenience” for Washington.

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On the other hand, Meloni hit back by defending Italy’s stance and sovereignty, saying, “My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have done.” In a post on Instagram, she stressed that any use of the US military assets in Italy was governed by bilateral agreements, which had always been respected. “What I can tell you is that the use of American military bases in Italy is regulated by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister,” she stated. She added that Italy would remain a sovereign nation and would not accept unilateral demands.

Italian Foreign Minister Cancels US Visit

Pertinently, the fallout between the two leaders has extended beyond social media, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelling a planned visit to the United States following Trump’s remarks. The decision to cancel the visit was seen as a direct response to “derogatory comments” about the Italian Prime Minister. The cancellation signalled rising tension between the two governments and raised questions about coordination within NATO at a time of global instability.

Meloni used her Instagram post to underline that Italy’s foreign policy would not be dictated by personal approval ratings. “In any case, my popularity is none of your concern,” she addressed Trump directly and ended with a firm reminder of Italy’s independence, saying, “Italy remains a sovereign nation.”

‘I And Italy Never Beg’

In her final public message on the matter, Meloni returned to the theme of dignity in diplomacy. “I and Italy never beg,” she wrote. The line was aimed at Trump’s repeated claim that she had pleaded for a photograph. She framed the entire exchange as an example of how allies should not treat each other, especially when facing shared challenges. Her response sought to shift focus from personal attacks back to policy, national interest, and mutual respect.