'Focused on a Clear Goal of Taking US-India Trade to $500 Billion by 2030': US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor

New Delhi: In a significant push to deepen bilateral economic ties, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced an ambitious roadmap to elevate US-India trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The declaration followed a high-level strategy session between the Ambassador and the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) India, the premier body representing U.S. industrial interests in the country.

Key Objectives for 2030

Ambassador Gor took to social media platform X to outline the mission, emphasizing that the partnership is currently entering a high-growth phase. The discussions centered on:

Expanding Trade Corridors: Streamlining regulatory frameworks to facilitate smoother cross-border commerce.

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Driving U.S. Exports: Leveraging the massive presence of American firms in India to boost manufacturing and export capabilities.

Investment Inflow: Creating an ecosystem that continues to attract major U.S. capital into Indian tech, defense, and green energy sectors.

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A Catalyst for Growth

In his statement, Gor highlighted the pivotal role played by the private sector in maintaining the momentum of the diplomatic "bridge" between Washington and New Delhi.

"American companies operating in India are driving U.S. exports, expanding trade, attracting investment, and reinforcing the strength of our partnership," Gor stated.

The Path to $500 Billion

While the $500 billion target is bold, analysts suggest it reflects the growing synergy in critical emerging technologies and supply chain diversification. AMCHAM India members reportedly expressed optimism regarding India’s "Ease of Doing Business" reforms, citing them as a primary engine for reaching the 2030 goal.