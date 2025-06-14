Footage Captures Massive Destruction In Tel Aviv After Barrage Of Iranian Missiles Strike Israel

Tel Aviv: Iran's massive missile strikes on Israel have left the city of Tel Aviv in ruins, causing widespread destruction, with multiple buildings damaged and fires burning across the city. Several videos surfaced on social media showing massive destruction as the city was left littered with debris, and the sounds of sirens can be heard echoing through the streets. The emergency services were deployed to rescue those trapped under the rubble and provide medical aid to the injured.

Several footage from the scene revealed the impact of the missile strike. The videos captured the buildings lying in ruins, and smoke billowing into the air as fires raged across the city.