Published 20:41 IST, August 6th 2024
'For My Country...': Muhammad Yunus Ready To Head Interim Government in Bangladesh
Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor" was once called a “bloodsucker" by Hasina
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor" was once called a “bloodsucker" by Hasina | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:41 IST, August 6th 2024