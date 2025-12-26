After India's Sharp Condemnation Against Hindu Idol Demolition, Thailand Says 'No Intent To Disrespect...'

'For Security, Not To Hurt Religious Sentiments': Thailand Says As Hindu Idol Demolished In Clashes | Image: X

New Delhi: Day after India condemned the demolition of a Hindu deity in the Thailand-Cambodia border area and asked the two neighboring countries to return to dialogue and diplomacy, Thailand clarified in a statement that the removal of the structure was not motivated by “religion, belief, or any intent to disrespect sacred symbols” but for “area administration” and "security management."

“The operation was carried out solely as part of area administration and security management, following the restoration of control over Thai sovereignty,” the Thai authorities said in a press statement on Friday, adding that the structure was not registered and not an officially recognized religious site.

The demolition of the deity grabbed eyeballs when videos of the idol of Lord Vishnu being damaged by a crane went viral. This prompted the Indian authorities to issue a strong statement against this act.

The Thai authorities further explained that the “removal was undertaken with the objective of affirming effective control of the area, reducing the risk of misunderstanding, and preventing the use of structures and symbols that could be exploited to lead to further tension.”

Thailand reiterated that it “holds deep respect for all religions and belief systems, including Hinduism, which shares longstanding historical and cultural connections with countries across Southeast Asia.”

Cambodia had claimed that the statue was a religious site revered by Buddhist and Hindus.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Thailand and Cambodia to return to dialogue and diplomacy amid reports of the demolition of a Hindu religious deity. The MEA stated that such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of thousands of believers worldwide.

"We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border dispute. Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilisational heritage", the statement read.

"Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place. We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives and damage to property and heritage", it added.