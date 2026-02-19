‘Forced At 17, Buckingham Palace…’: Testimonies Of Andrew’s Victims Who Came On Record Against Disgraced Ex-Prince

London: UK's disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has long been in a tangled mess of controversy due to his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has once again come under the spotlight following his arrest on Thursday. It is alleged that he leaked confidential official files to Epstein, who allegedly sent minor girls to Andrew. Here is a look at the victims of the sex scandal who raised their voices against the Royal family member:

Virginia Giuffre

A young picture of Virginia Giuffre

One of the prominent accusers of Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, had sued Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021 for rape and sexual abuse. The lawsuit alleged that she had been forced to sleep with Andrew multiple times when she was just 17 years old. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was in his 40s during the time when the alleged abuse took place.

Andrew, who has always denied any wrongdoing, reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022. Andrew had once claimed that he never met Virginia Giuffre.

A picture, which was released in the public domain earlier, showed Giuffre and Andrew at Maxwell's London house, the building where Giuffre claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal family member. The picture showed Andrew standing with his arms around a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell also featured in the picture.

Andrew pictured with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell

Victim Invited To Buckingham Palace?

Another Epstein victim, whose identity remains protected, alleged through her lawyer that the paedophile sent her to Prince Andrew, after which she spent a night with the royal. The lawyer further claimed that the woman was given a private tour of Buckingham Palace following the encounter. “And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace,” her lawyer said.

