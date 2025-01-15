'Forever Be Known As B****y Blinken': US Secretary of State Heckled by Pro-Palestinian Protester at Farewell Speech | Video

'Forever Be Known As B****y Blinken': US Secretary of State Heckled by Pro-Palestinian Protester at Farewell Speech | WATCH | Image: AP

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blicken's farewell speech was marred by pro-Palestine protesters yelling and blaming the Biden administration for "genocide." A protester could be heard saying, "You will forever be known as b****y Blinken, secretary of genocide." The incident happened when Blinken made a last-minute case on Tuesday for a plan for the post-war reconstruction and governance of Gaza as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is near.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where a protester purportedly yelled, "You will forever be known as b****y Blinken, secretary of genocide. The blood of innocent civilians, of children is on your hands."

Furthermore, the video shows Blinken trying to smile and saying, “I respect your views, please allow me to share mine.”

“So we continue,” he said while smiling as the protestor was removed from the venue.

This comes as the outgoing US President Joe Biden's administration would hand over the roadmap to President-elect Donald Trump’s team to pick up if a ceasefire deal is reached in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Blinken has always been supporting the Israeli side and has repeatedly denied that the US actions amount to genocide.