  • Former Abercrombie & Fitch Boss Mike Jeffries Faces Sex Trafficking Charges | What We Know

Published 16:04 IST, October 25th 2024

Former Abercrombie & Fitch Boss Mike Jeffries Faces Sex Trafficking Charges | What We Know

Jeffries is accused of conducting fake job interviews to sexually assault male models and reportedly exploiting his influence at the American lifestyle brand.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Who is Mike Jeffries? Former Abercrombie CEO, arrested on sex trafficking charges: Everything you need to know
Who is Mike Jeffries? Former Abercrombie CEO, arrested on sex trafficking charges: Everything you need to know | Image: AP
16:04 IST, October 25th 2024