Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Receives Life Sentence For Imposing Martial Law

Seoul: Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024 to suppress the opposition. The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of mobilising military and police forces in an illegal attempt to seize the liberal-led National Assembly, arrest politicians and establish unchecked power for a considerable time.

Yoon is likely to appeal the verdict

A special prosecutor had requested the death penalty, saying Yoon deserved the harshest punishment under the law for the threat his actions posed to the country’s democracy. Yoon, a staunch conservative, has defended his martial law decree on Dec. 3, 2024, as a necessary act of governance against the liberals, who he described as “anti-state” forces obstructing his agenda with their legislative majority.

The decree lasted about six hours before being lifted after a quorum of lawmakers managed to break through a blockade by hundreds of heavily-armed troops and police and unanimously voted to lift the measure.

The court also convicted and sentenced several former military and police officials involved in enforcing Yoon’s martial law decree, including ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who received a 30-year jail term for his central role in planning the measure and mobilising the military.

South Korea has not executed a death row inmate since 1997, in what is widely seen as a de facto moratorium on capital punishment amid calls for its abolition. As Yoon arrived in court, hundreds of police officers watched closely as Yoon supporters rallied outside a judicial complex, their cries rising as the prison bus transporting him drove past. Yoon’s critics gathered nearby, demanding the death penalty.

The Seoul court will also rule on the cases of seven former military and police officials who are accused of enforcing Yoon’s martial law decree. Yoon, a staunch conservative, has defended his martial law decree as necessary to stop liberals, whom he described as “anti-state” forces, from obstructing his agenda with their legislative majority.

Yoon was suspended from office on Dec. 14, 2024, after being impeached by lawmakers and was formally removed by the Constitutional Court in April 2025. He has been under arrest since last July while facing multiple criminal trials, with the rebellion charge carrying the most severe punishment.

Last month, Yoon was sentenced to five years in prison for resisting arrest, fabricating the martial law proclamation and sidestepping a legally mandated full Cabinet meeting before declaring the measure.