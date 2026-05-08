Former SriLankan Airlines Boss Found Dead Following Court Bail Release
Former SriLankan Airlines Boss Found Dead Following Court Bail Release
- World News
- 1 min read
Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena was found dead at his residence under suspicious circumstances on Friday, just days after being granted bail in a corruption case. Chandrasena had been remanded in March over allegations of receiving kickbacks during the purchase of aircraft for the national carrier, but secured bail earlier this week.
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Police confirmed that his body was discovered at home, with Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler providing details of the incident. According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Chandrasena’s death was the result of hanging, adding a tragic turn to the ongoing corruption case that had already drawn significant public attention.