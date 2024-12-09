Former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad granted political asylum in Russia, Confirms Kremlin

Moscow: Russia has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a decision made personally by President Vladimir Putin hours after rebels fully took control of Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to provide details about Assad's current location and stated that President Putin has no plans to meet with him at this time.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made the decision to offer asylum to Assad,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov further said that Russian Forces in Syria are doing everything necessary to ensure the security of military bases.

“The events in Syria have surprised the whole world, with Russia being no exception, Peskov said. The situation remains unstable and the country is currently undergoing a period of transformation,” he added.

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad fled to Moscow and received asylum from his longtime ally, Russian media had said on Sunday, hours after a stunning rebel advance seized control of Damascus and ended his family’s 50 years of ruling.

This development follows the recent overthrow of Assad's government by Syrian rebels, ending nearly 14 years of civil war. The conflict has left Syria divided among various armed groups, raising concerns about a potential security vacuum in the region.