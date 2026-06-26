Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty To Keeping Classified Documents, Deal May Spare Prison Time
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty to illegally retaining classified information, striking a deal that may avoid prison, as he faces up to 5 years and will be sentenced on October 28.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty to illegally retaining classified information, striking a deal that may avoid prison, as he faces up to 5 years and will be sentenced on October 28.
Advertisement
(This is a developing story)