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  • Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty To Keeping Classified Documents, Deal May Spare Prison Time

Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty To Keeping Classified Documents, Deal May Spare Prison Time

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty to illegally retaining classified information, striking a deal that may avoid prison, as he faces up to 5 years and will be sentenced on October 28.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty To Keeping Classified Documents, Deal May Spare Prison Time
Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty To Keeping Classified Documents, Deal May Spare Prison Time | Image: ANI

Washington: Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty to illegally retaining classified information, striking a deal that may avoid prison, as he faces up to 5 years and will be sentenced on October 28.

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(This is a developing story)

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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