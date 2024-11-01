sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | Bibek Debroy | Diwali | Middle-East Conflict | Donald Trump | US Elections | Bomb Scare |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Former US Consulate Worker Sentenced to 5 Years in Russia for Espionage In Ukraine War

Published 19:50 IST, November 1st 2024

Former US Consulate Worker Sentenced to 5 Years in Russia for Espionage In Ukraine War

A court in Russia's far-eastern city of Vladivostok convicted former US consulate worker charged with cooperating with a foreign state for 5 years.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Robert Shonov, a Russian citizen working for US consulate sentenced to 5 years in prison for espionage
Robert Shonov, a Russian citizen working for US consulate sentenced to 5 years in prison for espionage | Image: AP
Advertisement

19:50 IST, November 1st 2024