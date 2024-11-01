Published 19:50 IST, November 1st 2024
Former US Consulate Worker Sentenced to 5 Years in Russia for Espionage In Ukraine War
A court in Russia's far-eastern city of Vladivostok convicted former US consulate worker charged with cooperating with a foreign state for 5 years.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Robert Shonov, a Russian citizen working for US consulate sentenced to 5 years in prison for espionage | Image: AP
Advertisement
19:50 IST, November 1st 2024