Former World Cup Footballer Jorge Bolano Dies Of Heart Attack, Tributes Pour In

Bogota: Former Colombia international footballer Jorge Bolano sudden passed away on Monday at the age of 47. The football world is in shock and mourning following the sudden demise of the former World Cup footballer reportedly due to heart attack. The local media confirmed the death news of Bolano as tributes started pouring in from his homeland and abroad.

According to media reports, Bolano's life was cut short while attending a relative's birthday party in the city of Cucuta located near Colombia's capital Bogota. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he later passed away. The reports of his death sent shockwaves throughout the football fraternity, with many players, coaches, and fans paying tribute to his memory.

Jorge Bolano was a talented midfielder who played for several clubs in Italy, including Parma, Modena, Lecce, and Sampdoria. He spent eight years at Parma, helping the club win the 2002 Coppa Italia, their last major honour to date. He also won 36 caps for Colombia and was part of their 1998 World Cup squad.

Tributes Pour In

The Colombian Football Federation paid tribute to Bolano, saying, "With deep sorrow, we express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Jorge Eladio Bolano Correa, former Colombian Men's National Team player, professional soccer player, and coach, who passed away this Sunday, April 6, in the city of Cucuta." The federation also praised Bolano's legacy as a footballer and coach, saying that he will be remembered for his contributions to Colombian sport.

Gianluigi Buffon, Bolano's former teammate at Parma, also paid tribute to him, saying, "Jorge was an unforgettable friend and team-mate, a constant in a locker room of extraordinary champions. We played and won together in the golden years of a great Parma." Buffon also remembered Bolano's kindness and humanity, saying that he was an example for everyone.

Void In Football World

The football world is mourning the loss of a talented player and coach who left a lasting impact on the sport. Bolano's passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired him, and his legacy will live on in the memory of Colombian sport. Parma, Bolano's former club, also paid tribute to him on social media, saying, "Today, the whole of Parma Calcio extends condolences to the family of Jorge Bolano, who has passed away at 47-years-old, leaving an irreplaceable void."