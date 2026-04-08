Fragile Ceasefire: Iran Halts Passage Of Ships Via Strait Of Hormuz As Israel Attacks Lebanon

Tehran: The Islamic Republic of Iran has suspended the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported. This comes after Israel continued attacking Lebanon despite the two-week ceasefire.

Iran is currently considering the possibility of exiting the ceasefire agreement due to the “Zionist regime's continued violations through its attacks on Lebanon”, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported, quoting a source. The official stressed that attacks on Lebanon is a clear violation of the terms of the ceasefire.

He added, "If America cannot control its rabid dog in the region, Iran will exceptionally help it in this matter…and it will do so with force."

Was Lebanon Included In Ceasefire?

Pakistan, which is said to be the mediator of the fragile ceasefire, stated that the ceasefire includes Lebanon. However, Israel stated otherwise. Hence, despite the ceasefire, an Israeli airstrike targeted an ambulance in the town of Al-Qlailah in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, killing at least four people.

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Israel has made it clear that its military operations in Lebanon will continue. In an official statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said the temporary truce applies strictly to direct hostilities involving Iran and does not extend to Lebanon.

“Israel supports President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks,” the statement said, adding that the pause is conditional on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting attacks on the US, Israel and regional partners. However, it emphasised that “the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon".