Frail Pope Delivers Easter Message from Balcony, Calls for Peace in Ukraine and Gaza | WATCH

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis made a rare public appearance from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to deliver his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” message, meaning “To the City and the World.” The 88-year-old Pope, who has been recovering from illness, was seen in a wheelchair and appeared physically weak but managed to greet the crowd with a wave and a smile.

Crowd Cheers for Frail Pope

The Pope’s presence was uncertain until the last moment due to his recent health concerns, including a stay in hospital for treatment of double pneumonia. However, as he appeared on the balcony above St. Peter’s Square, the crowd of around 35,000 faithful erupted into cheers and chants of “Viva il Papa” (Long live the Pope).

Dressed in white, Pope Francis did not wear the nasal canula he had recently used for oxygen support. He began by wishing everyone, “Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!” before an aide read out the rest of his message on his behalf.

Pope Calls for Peace in War-hit Regions

In his Easter message, Pope Francis also made a strong appeal for global peace in war hit regions like Ukraine and Gaza.

“May the risen Christ grant Ukraine, devastated by war, his Easter gift of peace,” the message said, urging all involved to continue efforts toward a “just and lasting peace.”

The Pope also made a special mention of prisoners of war and political detainees. “In this Jubilee year, may Easter also be a fitting occasion for the liberation of prisoners of war and political prisoners,” the speech read.

After the balcony address, the Pope was taken around St. Peter’s Square in the Popemobile. Many in the crowd reached out to him, hoping for a touch or blessing. At one emotional moment, he held the hand of a crying baby and a young girl, bringing tears to the eyes of onlookers.

Skipped Good Friday and Saturday Services

Leading up to Easter, Pope Francis had skipped the Good Friday and Holy Saturday services due to his health condition. His appearance on Sunday was seen by many as a sign of determination to stay connected with the public during one of the most important days in the Christian calendar.

Meeting with US Vice President

Before the public ceremony, the Pope also met US Vice President JD Vance and his family in a private audience. According to the Vatican, the two discussed current international conflicts, the plight of migrants, and the status of political prisoners.