France Observes a National Day of Mourning for Victims of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte

France marked a national day of mourning Monday for the victims of Cyclone Chido, which devastated the French overseas department of Mayotte earlier this month. Flags were flown at half-staff across the country, and a minute of silence was observed.

The cyclone, the most destructive to hit Mayotte in 90 years, caused extensive damage to the island , known as France’s poorest territory, and left 35 dead and around 2,500 injured. The actual toll is likely much higher due to the widespread destruction of infrastructure and precarious living conditions.

Chido also hit the southeastern part of the African continent.

In Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management (INGD) said Sunday that 94 people had been killed.

“The people of Mayotte are in the hearts of all French people," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X. “The victims in our memories. The nation is mourning.”

Macron and his wife Brigitte stood for a minute of silence at the Elysee Palace, in Paris.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Prime Minister François Bayrou participated in the observance at the premier's residence in the French capital, saying: “This minute of silence signifies the need to rebuild Mayotte and ensure that its people feel supported by the nation as a whole."

Bayrou, named prime minister 10 days ago , is under pressure to announce his cabinet. The delay in forming a government has drawn scrutiny, with critics accusing the administration of being distracted during a national crisis.

Mayotte lawmaker Estelle Youssouffa accused the French government of neglecting the island.

“The prime minister seems to be considering the announcement of a reshuffling of his cabinet on a national day of mourning,” Youssouffa said Monday on France Inter radio. “It’s disgraceful, contemptuous, and deeply mediocre. Nobody cares about Mayotte — it’s appalling!”

The Elysee Palace stated that no announcements would be made before 6 p.m. local time to ensure the day of mourning remained undisturbed.

This is the tenth time under the Fifth Republic of France that a national day of mourning has been declared, and the first time in response to a climate-related disaster. Previous occasions have been mainly to mourn former French presidents or victims of terrorist attacks.