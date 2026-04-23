France Relaxes Transit Visa Rules For Indian At Its Airports. Check Details Here

New Delhi: If you are an Indian flyer having a layover at any airports in France, you can cut off at least one botheration from your check-list. To ease travel, France has now lifted airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals. The move comes after French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February 2026.

"With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory. This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country," the embassy said.

During his India visit, Macron had announced that certain measures would be taken to do away with this minor travel hazard, that Indians have to face at French airports.

The new decree, revising the earlier order issued on May 10, 2010, was formally published in the country’s Official Gazette on April 9, 2026, and took effect the very next day.

Advertisement

Under the revised rules, Indian citizens holding a standard passport will no longer need certain transit visas, provided they remain within the international transit area of French airports and are en route to a third destination without entering French territory.

The move is expected to make France a more convenient transit hub for Indian travellers. This would simplify international connections and reduce procedural hurdles for Indians during layovers.

Advertisement

Germany Relaxes Visa-Free Transit Rule

The development follows a similar move by Germany, which recently scrapped the requirement for Indian nationals to obtain a Schengen Airport Transit Visa when passing through its airports.

The exemption covers travellers transiting via major German hubs such as Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport, provided they are continuing onward to destinations outside the Schengen area.