France's Macron Vows to Stay in Office Till End of Term, Says He'll Name a New Prime Minister Soon

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to stay in office until the end of his term, due in 2027, and announced Thursday that he will name a new prime minister within days.

In his address to nation, Macron came out fighting, laying blame at the door of his opponents on the far right for bringing down the government of Michel Barnier.

He said they chose “Not to do but to undo.” “They chose disorder,” he said. The president said the far right and the far left had united in what he called “an anti-Republican front” and stressed: “I won't shoulder other people's irresponsibility.” He said he'd name a new prime minister within days but gave no hints who that might be.