Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • France Supports Suspension Of EU-US Trade Deal, Says Foreign Minister

Updated 20 January 2026 at 21:59 IST

France Supports Suspension Of EU-US Trade Deal, Says Foreign Minister

France supports the suspension of a trade deal between the European Union and the United States, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told parliament on Tuesday, as a row over the future of Greenland intensified.

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
France Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot
France supports suspension of EU-US trade deal, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told parliament | Image: Reuters

Paris: France supports the suspension of a trade deal between the European Union and the United States, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told parliament on Tuesday, as a row over the future of Greenland intensified.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened a further wave of tariffs on some European nations until he is allowed to take control of Greenland.

"The threat of customs duties (is) being used as blackmail to obtain unjustifiable concessions", Barrot said, adding the European Commission has "very powerful instruments" to respond to Trump's threats.

The European Parliament is considering putting on hold the EU's implementation of the trade deal struck with the United States last summer in protest over Trump's threats to seize Greenland.

Advertisement

Also read: Trump Links Greenland Threat To Nobel Peace Prize Snub, EU Prepares To Retaliate
 

Advertisement

Published By : Anushka De

Published On: 20 January 2026 at 21:59 IST