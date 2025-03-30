French Schools to Finally Teach Sex Education, Know More | Image: representative

Paris: French schools are to soon implement mandatory sex education classes starting September 2025, bringing a significant change in the country's educational approach. While French law has required three annual sex education sessions since 2001, enforcement has been inconsistent. This overhaul aims to address gaps in the system and provide students with comprehensive, age-appropriate knowledge.

What Will Be Taught?

The revamped curriculum will cover a wide range of topics such as…

Primary Schools: Focus on emotions, body awareness, and family structures, including single-parent and same-sex families.

Middle Schools: Lessons on puberty, gender stereotypes, and the risks of online pornography.

High Schools: Discussions on consent, gender identity, and self-image, along with combating discrimination.

While speaking to the media, education minister Elisabeth Borne stressed the importance of these lessons, stating, "Education about love, relationships, and sexuality is absolutely essential." The programme aims to equip students with the tools to navigate relationships responsibly and combat issues like sexual violence and online exploitation.

Controversy and Resistance

The inclusion of topics like gender identity has sparked backlash from conservative groups, with some arguing that such discussions are inappropriate for schools. In response, the curriculum has been revised to reduce mentions of gender identity, reflecting a compromise between progressive and conservative viewpoints.

A Step Forward

Despite the opposition, this initiative represents a progressive step toward fostering a more informed and respectful society. Whereas governing bodies addressing critical issues like consent and discrimination, French schools aim to empower students with knowledge that extends beyond academics.