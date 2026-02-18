Fresh Protest Erupts In Pakistan Amid Concerns Over Imran Khan's Eyesight & Murder Conspiracy Claims

Islamabad: Fresh protests erupted in Pakistan on Wednesday amid claims that the Pakistani government and military are plotting to kill former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan in custody. There are also concerns about the health of Khan, who is said to be suffering from weak eyesight and has reportedly lost 85% of the vision. Protesters staged a sit-in near the Parliament in the capital city of Islamabad and also blocked the road leading to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab.

Imran Khan, who is lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, has reportedly been left wit just 15% eyesight, with his lawyers claiming that his health complaints have been ignored by the authorities for three months. A medical report dating February 6, 2026, showed that the 73-year-old is suffering from central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a severe eye condition in which blood clot blocks the flow of blood through the retina's main vein.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's sisters, Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, alleged that Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi are part of a “lethal conspiracy” to kill him. According to Uzma, Imran Khan told her, "These people will kill me; they have made a plan to kill me."

"Mohsin Naqvi is threatening us; they have tasted blood…..If anything happens to Imran Khan or to us, mark my words, we will not spare anyone's future generations either," Uzma said.

Imran Khan's family has asserted that they want him to be transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, where he can receive treatment under the care of his own doctors and relatives.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also made a 'humanitarian' plea to the government of Pakistan to provide Imran Khan with adequate medical care and dignified conditions. "Don’t forget, he’s a hero who put Pakistan on the world map. He is one of the rare cricketers who is world-famous. He deserves humane treatment so he can recover. Whatever legal procedures take place, that will happen, but at least ensure he is in proper medical care," Gavaskar stated.

